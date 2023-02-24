APD’s Ambassador Program aims to increase community involvement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Lights and sirens are usually the first things you think of when you think of the police.

However, APD’s Ambassador Program is trying to change that.

In the fall of 2020, the Albuquerque Police Department created the program to create clear, consistent lines of communication with different community groups that haven’t usually had a voice with the police.

Gabe Salazar heard from APD representatives about what the program is and how to get involved.

