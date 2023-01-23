Applicants sought for Lincoln and Torrance county commissions

SANTA FE, N.M. — Candidates are being sought to fill vacancies on the Lincoln County and Torrance County commissions.

The Lincoln County vacancy is in District 4, where Lorri McKnight served until she resigned. The Torrance County vacancy is in District 3, where LeRoy Candelaria served until his death in December.

If you’re interested in filling one of the vacancies, send a resume and letter of interest to melissa.salazar3@state.nm.us by Feb. 3. To qualify, you must be a resident in the respective district.