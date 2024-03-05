Applications for city’s first remodeled apartments available now

Two different affordable housing projects celebrated some big wins Monday. One because it's the first-of-its-kind here, and the other because its residents got some major upgrades.

“They’re just excited to have these little amenities, little things that you and me take for granted every day,” said Bernalillo County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada

El Centro residents in the South Valley celebrated newly-remodeled apartments Monday morning.

“This is a place for people that we house, people that are having a difficult time to find affordable housing. So when they initially built these units they didn’t have these amenities. So what this grant does is give them these regular amenities that everybody has, and we’re able to put them in the units,” said Quezada.

Quezada says upgrades include these like sliding glass doors, exhaust fans, walk-in showers and thermostats.

The one million dollar renovation of the low income units comes from a state community development block grant program.

Quezada says the process to get grant money can be slow, but worth it for days like Monday.

Across the metro, another affordable housing unit is ready for tenants.

“Overall, what does affordable mean? Any household that is probably paying more than 30% of their monthly income into rent is burdened, right? So our goal is to make sure that rent is controlled and stays less than 30%” said Gilbert Ramirez, the city’s director of Health, Housing and Homeless Department.

Ramirez is talking about the new Los Altos Lofts near Eubank and Lomas. It’s a motel converted into housing that’s meant to be affordable.

“This particular complex will have units ranging from $700 a month to $900 a month depending of course on the applicant, their income levels, eligibility and screening,” said Ramirez.

He says there are 90 units, both studio and one bedrooms, and it’s taking applications now.

He says the city is in early negotiations for more motel conversions in the future.

“What motel conversions allow is to go and look at the units and actually convert them to actual livable spaces with kitchenettes etc. And then get those turned around quickly to get them on the market and have that availability,” said Ramirez.

To learn more about applying to lease an apartment at Los Altos Lofts, call the leasing line at 505-548-6054.