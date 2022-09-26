Applications now open for New Mexico economic relief payments

SANTA FE, N.M. — The New Mexico Human Services Department is now accepting economic relief assistance applications from low-income residents.

The window is open through Friday, October 7, at 5 p.m. Payments of at least $400 will first roll out to qualified households with the lowest incomes and there will be a limited number of applicants accepted based on funding availability.

The state legislature appropriated $10 million for the economic relief effort during the 2022 legislative session.

To qualify, you must be a current low-income New Mexico resident at least one of the following: New Mexico driver’s license number, individual taxpayer identification number, or social security number.

You can access the application on the NM Human Services Department’s website. When you do apply, you will need all of the following:

First name, last name

Either a New Mexico driver’s license, an individual taxpayer identification number or a social security number

New Mexico residential address and/or mailing address

If applicable, direct deposit information – bank account number and routing number

At the time of submission, you will receive a confirmation number that indicates your application appears complete and a final determination is yet to be made. A letter in the mail or an email will be sent regarding your qualifying status and payment amount.

By the end of November, payments will be processed by the NM Taxation and Revenue Department and issued by direct deposit or check. Only one payment per household will be issued.

If you apply and do not receive a notice of final determination and don’t receive a payment, call the NM Human Services Department at 1-800-283-4465.

The one-time benefit amount will not be considered in determining your eligibility for any other programs administered by the NM Human Services Department, including food, cash, energy or medical assistance.

Written information is available in English and Spanish and interpretation services are available in 58 different languages. Assistance is also available for hearing-impaired and speech-impaired customers. For more information, visit the NM Human Services Department website.