Applications opening for jobs with Bernalillo County

If you know someone who's looking for a paid summer internship, you may want to refer them to Bernalillo County.

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — If you or someone you know is looking for a job or an internship with Bernalillo County, applications are opening.

The high school internship program will open applications Monday. It is for people ages 16-18 who want to explore career options. They get 20 hours a week at $14.41/hour.

The county is also hosting a Rapid Hire Job Fair for the juvenile detention center March 16. It is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5100 Second St. N.W. in Albuquerque.

If you’d like to learn more about these jobs, click here or the video above.