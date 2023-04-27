Appreciating linemen and their work

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — You may not realize it but linemen perform one of the most important jobs in society, as they ensure our lives are fully powered.

Rain or shine, they work long hours and face dangerous working conditions. Outages aren’t the only things they have to worry about too and there’s so much more their job entails.

That’s why PNM is celebrating Lineman Appreciation Month. You can send a “Thank You” note to them online by clicking here.

Diana Castillo followed a crew out in the field to see what it takes to be a lineman.

