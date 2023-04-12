Parents react to APS approach to ‘hoax’ threats 

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque Public Schools is notifying parents at a local middle school about the dangers of school threats and when they will notify parents.

The principal at Tony Hillerman Middle School sent an email to parents Tuesday morning informing them of an unfounded school threat made on social media.

“I was relieved to get it, to know that it was a hoax because I heard earlier that something was going on, but there wasn’t a lockdown, so I was relieved,” said Kathleen Leiting, a parent at the middle school.

“I appreciated that the principal did take the time to notify us, and to let us know that these hoaxes are occurring,” said fellow parent Tiffany Notman.

However, one of the lines in the email is drawing mixed reactions. The district said they take every threat seriously and investigate each case but, “APS will no longer discuss threats that are determined to be false.”

The email goes onto say, “if you don’t hear from us, assume that it is safe to go to school as usual.”

“If it is a hoax, I still think that the parents should be involved and notified for it. I think it’s not right, I think we just be notified whether it’s a hoax or not because you never know. You never know if it’s going to be a hoax, you never know if it’s going to be a real thing,” said Mark Johnson, a middle school parent.

In the email, the principal said, “non-credible threats can be disruptive and upsetting.”

“If they have definite information that it is a hoax then sometimes it’s maybe not necessary to put a scare out there if they know for sure,” said Notman.

The school also asks parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of making false threats. Students who are caught can face suspension, expulsion or even criminal charges.

KOB 4 did ask an APS spokesperson to elaborate on that email sent out to the Tony Hillerman Community, but she did not provide any additional information.