APS brings back streaming for athletic events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Streaming is back for family or friends who can’t always make it to APS sporting events.

For more than a year, there was no other option besides attending APS sporting events in person.

“So I’m very excited today to announce our new streaming contracts with Gamevision,” said Adrian Ortega, senior director of APS Athletics.

After ending their previous streaming partnership, APS is now working with Gamevision to navigate all streaming efforts for the district. Phase 1 starts in April – installing cameras at every high school gym.

Phase 2 will bring cameras to every district facility and every high school field. Sports events will be able to be streamed before that, though.

“Prior to the installation, pro view networks will be contracted out through Gamevision,” Ortega said.

The streaming opportunity isn’t only for athletes, either.

“We did leave the door open for student-led groups, for example, film classes that offer the capability to stream so student-led groups can still have to the opportunity to stream activities,” Ortega said.

Any events happening at high school gyms and fields will have the capability to be streamed. It will be a subscription-based service, but right now, APS does not have an exact cost for that.