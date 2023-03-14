APS clothing bank helps prom attendees on a budget

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s hard to believe but prom season is around the corner and a local clothing bank wants to help students with the memorable night’s costs.

“The cost of tickets and the cost of other things that kids want to be involved in that night can be expensive,” said Erin Leue-Chavez, the special projects coordinator with Albuquerque Public Schools Clothing Bank.

Since 2016, APS Clothing Bank’s special program has provided dresses, suits and accessories to students free of charge.

“Being able to have the apparel and being able to have the opportunity should be something that they should have,” Leue-Chavez said.

In 2022, they helped nearly 160 students across ten schools get ready for prom. This year, the need is even bigger.

“I’ve already had 12 schools show interest. They would like us to bring the prom wear out to their schools. We set it up as a boutique on clothing racks and bring everything that has been donated, so students can come in and are able to pick prom wear,” Leue-Chavez explained.

APS Community Clothing Bank not only helps students for prom but also year-round.

“It’s support for students within APS and APS charter schools so that we can provide basic needs for socks, underwear, shoes, clothing and school supplies to help students in school show up and be ready to learn,” Leue-Chavez said.

The clothing bank relies on donations to keep its mission going and prom season is no exception. They’re currently looking for dresses, suits, shoes and accessory donations.

“Any donation is greatly appreciated. The need is much greater for all of the basic needs that we provide. It’s important for kids to be able to be ready to be in school and to learn but also having extra opportunities, with things like this, is important as well,” Leue-Chavez said.

If you’d like to donate, reach out to APS Community Clothing Bank and set up a drop-off appointment. Click here to learn more.