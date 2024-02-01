APS delays decision on new superintendent

Albuquerque Public Schools Board voted to delay a decision on a new superintendent.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education on Wednesday delayed a decision on the new superintendent for the district.

APS Board members said they wanted more time to discuss potential contracts. As a result, they delayed their decision until Monday.

Gabriella Durán Blakey, the APS Chief of Operations Officer, and Thomas Ahart, the former superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools, are vying for the job.

Blakey and Ahart participated in forums Tuesday at the Berna Facio Professional Development Complex.

The new superintendent will replace Superintendent Scott Elder, who will be leaving APS when his contract expires on June 30.

