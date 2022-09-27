APS: No threat found at Albuquerque High School

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dismissal was delayed at Albuquerque High School and CEC/ECA Tuesday.

Police said officers were at Albuquerque High due to a possible threat.

Parents who spoke to police told KOB 4 a 911 threat was made from inside the school, causing the shelter-in-place order. Some parents said they were frustrated that these types of incidents are becoming more common.

APS students at both locations were able to go home just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to district officials, police searched the school and found nothing to substantiate the threat.

Please don’t call or come to the AHS or CEC/ECA campus at this time. We will update you as soon as we have more information to share. Thank you for your patience. — APS (@ABQschools) September 27, 2022