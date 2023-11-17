APS Esports Expo community event happening Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This weekend, Albuquerque Public Schools is hosting an all-ages community event celebrating all things esports.

The APS Esports Expo is this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend the event at the Berna Facio Professional Development Center at Louisiana and Comanche.

K-12 students will demonstrate gaming by playing Rocket League, Super Smash Bros., Mario Kart and more. The New Mexico Esports Championship Series will also be decided during the event.

APS officials say esports can help students develop several key skills, including spatial awareness, multitasking, decision-making, teamwork and communication.

“It can also function as a way to help students who have trouble fitting in find an outlet, which can lead to huge improvements in those students’ social lives, behavior, and grades. Esports also provides college scholarship opportunities, STEM opportunities and a pathway to college,” APS spokesperson Martin Salazar said in a release.

The event will also feature games for community play, free Dion’s Pizza and free beverages from Pepsi.