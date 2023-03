ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies found a gun on Rio Grande High School’s campus Thursday.

An Albuquerque Public Schools rep said deputies found the gun inside a student’s car after a fight at the school.

According to APS, that student may face expulsion and criminal charges for bringing a gun on campus.

