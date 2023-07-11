APS hosts job fair to fill 740 positions ahead of new school year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Public Schools is hoping to fill 740 open positions. Students will be going back to school in just a few weeks.

APS hosted a job fair Tuesday at the Berna Facio Professional Development Center, to connect job seekers with employers as the first day draws nearer.

One of those hopefuls is Veronica Morgan. Her hope is to fill one of the 268 open educational assistant positions.

“All of the assistant principals have been really fun to talk to and really welcoming. An AP from a school that I used to attend has been talking to me and kind of telling me which booths to go to,” Morgan said.

Morgan is also at the right place at the right time as the New Mexico Legislature just approved a 40% boost to EA salaries to a minimum of $25,000.

“I’ve always had a little bit of anxiety as far as applying to jobs go. Having everyone here makes it really easy and really nice to go from one to the next,” Morgan said about the job fair.

With 2,000 fewer students enrolled, compared to last year, APS still has to fill 740 open positions. Among that are 305 open teaching positions in the district’s elementary, middle and high schools.

They’re also looking to fill 25 bus driver vacancies before the school year starts.

“The pandemic really hit us hard. We were down 70 to 80 at one point,” said Nicholas Brooks, the senior director of APS student transportation.

He added, “[Since then] We’ve raised the rates. We’re currently at $21.20 an hour. Now, to start off with no experience, we do provide the training for the CDL and all the requirements.”

The extra incentives seem to help. Within the first hour of the fair opening, Brooks says they already hired a bus driver and a bus attendant.

“To get the kids to school on time, and safely, we need to have enough bus drivers,” he said.

Those hired Tuesday will soon make a difference in schools come August. For a look at APS job postings, click here.