APS hosts job fair to fill hundreds of vacancies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A ton of folks printed out resumes and put their best foot forward at the Albuquerque Public Schools Job Fair Thursday.

But it’s a race against the clock because school will be back in session in just a couple of months.

“For an HR guy that’s helped with vacancy rates, because there’s fewer need for teachers and also districts support personnel,” said Todd Torgerson, chief of APS’ Human Resources and Legal Support Services.

Even with more than 2,000 fewer students enrolled in Albuquerque Public Schools compared to 2022, the district still has 700 jobs to fill over summer break. Including, 76 for elementary school teachers, and 214 for educational assistants.

The state Legislature recently passed a 40% boost to EA salaries to a minimum of $25,000.

“So we hope that will help on recruiting and retaining our educational assistants,” said Torgerson. “With respect to high needs, school police officers as well, and certainly a dire need for bus drivers – we have 30 openings.”

This time last year, the district had 40 bus driver openings to fill, so they have made progress.

“We’re at $20 an hour– $20 plus an hour right now. It’s a seven-hour guaranteed split shift. So, you get weekends off, holidays off, you can even get summers off, or you can actually work in the summer for extra pay too with that,” said Cory Brook, an APS Transportation Safety supervisor.

Just in the time KOB 4 crews were there, APS transportation officials helped five potential drivers apply for jobs.

“We’re getting people in, so it’s working out really well,” said Brook.

Another department with a major employment gap is special education. APS is looking to fill 180 positions over the next few months. That’s partly why state leaders recently created a new Special Education Office.

Click here for more information on APS job openings and salaries.