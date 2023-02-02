APS redistricting bill tabled in 10-2 vote

SANTA FE, N.M. – Republican Rep. Bill Rehm introduced House Bill 85 in the House Education Committee Wednesday, that would require school districts with more than 40,000 students to be split into two or more districts.

Rehm argued smaller districts are more successful, but no one in the meeting spoke in support of the bill.

Officials with Albuquerque Public Schools expressed opposition, and committee members said it should ultimately be up to the community.

“I think that studying this and seeing the feasibility with getting community input, I think is a great way to do this and not me as a legislator to come here and say ‘we’re gonna break up your district,’” said state Rep. Brian Baca.

HB 85 was tabled in a 10-2 vote.

This isn’t the first time a bill intended to split APS has failed. Similar bills also failed in the 2017 and 2021 legislative sessions.

Track HB 85 during the legislative session.