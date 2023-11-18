APS students unite for food drive to help classmates experiencing homelessness

Albuquerque Public Schools is trying to help students in need. Thousands of students are currently experiencing homelessness, and as the holidays get closer, the district needs some help to ensure those students have food on the table.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Public Schools is trying to help students in need. Thousands of students are currently experiencing homelessness, and as the holidays get closer, the district needs some help to ensure those students have food on the table.

“Homelessness is not seasonal, it is year-round,” said Joey Wilson, McKinney Vento Program warehouse coordinator.

McKinney Vento is a program within APS that serves students of all ages and their families who are experiencing homelessness.

“We help families who are in motels, cars, doubled up with friends or family, anyone who lacks a fixed residence to sleep,” Wilson said.

The program currently serves nearly 3,000 students. They connect them with resources and thanks to their warehouse, they also provide them with essentials like hygiene products, home items, and food.

“It’s hard to think about kids going without food, or families having to choose between paying a bill and eating, so there is definitely a need,” Wilson said.

As the need grows, the shelves are emptier than they should be – so other APS students are stepping up to help.

“We have students from all 13 high schools coming together to support our McKinney Vento warehouse,” Leslie Jackson-Coe, an APS coordinator, told KOB 4.

They are teaming up to donate food to the program.

“If we don’t support McKinney Vento, our students are missing out on a lot of opportunities,” Jackson-Coe said. “McKinney Vento goes above and beyond to help support our students with clothing and food and other necessities, and by that, we are able to help them to take a little bit of stress off their plate.”

APS is holding a food drive this Saturday, Nov. 18. Community members are encouraged to bring food and hygiene products to the Alice and Bruce King Educational Complex between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday.

“It’s not only going to stock these shelves, it’s going to feed so many families,” Wilson said. “It’s going to help other families too who aren’t necessarily McKinney Vento, but if schools are in need for their school pantries and stuff, we’re gonna be able to help out.”