APS Superintendent Scott Elder announces resignation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque Public Schools will be looking for a new superintendent after next school year. That’s when the district will part ways with superintendent Scott Elder.

APS Scott Elder announced his resignation Wednesday night after a closed door meeting discussing his contract – which ends June 2024.

“I am proud of my service to APS and this community, and I am particularly proud of the progress APS has made, despite the challenges we faced and the unique issues created by the pandemic,” Elder said in the statement. “I am grateful to the Board for the opportunity and to the many wonderful APS employees who work so hard every day for our students.”

Elder became interim superintendent in 2020 before getting the permanent job in 2021.

The school board thanked him in a statement.

“Superintendent Elder has led APS through some challenging times, and we are grateful for that leadership,” Yolanda Montoya-Cordova said. “We wish him well in his future endeavors, and we look forward to having his help as we transition to APS’s next era.