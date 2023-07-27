APS to provide students with free online tutoring

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Public Schools is using over $2 million to try to help students with their schoolwork.

Paper, an online learning platform, will soon be available for all students.

“I ended up leaving teaching nine years ago to start a company that was really focused on leveling the playing field for all students,” said Philip Cutler, Paper CEO. “It was really driven by the fact that technology could really play an important role in this.”

Now, Paper is accessible to 4 million students nationwide.

“A lot of it is going to be awareness driven through teachers,” Cutler said. “Paper usage is intended to start in the classroom.”

The online platform gives students access to live tutors during the school day and other resources around the clock.

“We’re seeing incredible results around ELA impact, English Language Arts, improvement there, particularly with Hispanic students as well as students who are on free and reduced lunch,” Cutler said.

The platform is about more than just schoolwork too – it’s trying to help students envision their own futures.

“We’ve done a lot of research in this area and connecting your personal interests and career ambitions to the course that you’re taking is the number one motivator for students,” Cutler said.

In a school district that has just one out of every four students proficient in math, Cutler thinks Paper will help.

“We’ve seen some really awesome outcomes when it comes to math,” Cutler said.

Data from the Pasadena School District in California shows 11% more students meet their academic goals when using Paper, as opposed to those who don’t.

“They also have the ability to use all the career exploration tools, which is something that’s really important particularly as we look at the demographic we’re supporting in Albuquerque,” Cutler said.

The contract with APS is a $2.4 million deal for just under two years. The results from using Paper this year will be critical if they want to bring the company back next year.