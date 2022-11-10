Archdiocese of Santa Fe warns parents of fake kidnapping calls

SANTA FE, N.M. – Authorities are investigating a terrifying recent scam happening to parents in Santa Fe.

The Archdiocese of Santa Fe’s Catholic schools says they’ve become aware of a recent scam where someone contacts parents and demands ransom for their child.

The scammers apparently tell the parents that their child was taken off school property.

The archdiocese says the scammers even sometimes have the name of the child and the school they attend.

The archdiocese realizes how scary this could be for a parent, so they ask that you contact them at 505-831-8214, with concerns or questions.

Tips to prevent virtual kidnapping scams: