Arrest warrant issued for second suspect involved in police chase

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police say they’ve identified the man in connection to a chase and shooting.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 21-year-old Patrick Gonzales.

This past Thursday, police were called out to investigate a shots fired call near Lomas and I-40. As officers were arriving, they say Gonzales took off.

During the pursuit, Gonzales’ passenger – Jose Moreno – reportedly fired shots at officers from the vehicle.

The chase eventually ended near Zuni and Indiana where they arrested Moreno and charged him with aggravated assault.

Officers are still trying to track down Gonzales.