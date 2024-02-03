Arrests up 12%: NMSP releases 2023 crime statistics

New Mexico State Police Chief Troy Weisler says his agency is coming off a very successful 2023.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police Chief Troy Weisler says his agency is coming off a very successful 2023.

“It’s always really satisfying to see that, you know, that the work that everybody has been doing is paying off,” Weisler said.

There’s been a 12% hike in arrests by the agency, according to NMSP, and their use of force is reportedly down by 19%.

Weisler says part of those numbers come from the massive warrant backlog clearing push statewide.

“We’ve done larger-scale targeted operations in specific areas,” Weisler said. “I mean, everyone’s very familiar, of course, with the operation that’s gone on in the metro the last several months, but, you know, besides that, what people maybe haven’t heard as much as all the different operations that we’re doing in other places.”

The enhanced NMSP presence in Albuquerque is also part of the governor’s public health order.

“We’ve had, you know, both on the traffic side, you know, we’ve had a lot of success, but specifically, on the crime suppression area going after those repeat offenders, and after those auto theft type of offenders,” Weisler said.

At the same time, he also said teen gun violence isn’t just a problem in the metro.

“Unfortunately, that seems to be a trend that we’re seeing everywhere, that our offenders seem to be getting – our violent crime offenders specifically – seem to be getting younger,” he said.

Besides just police work, Weisler says NMSP has been working on building positive relationships with the community.

“The more that we build those relationships, and the better that the community feels of this, you know, the more likely they are to reach out and ask for help when they need those things,” Weisler said.



He said proactive policing and community involvement go hand in hand for a safer state.



“We just want to make sure that we just keep moving forward and get things headed in the right direction,” Weisler said.