Baby found dead in hospital trash, Artesia mother charged

ARTESIA, N.M. — Police arrested a 19-year-old Artesia woman accused of allegedly stuffing her newborn baby in a hospital restroom trash bag and killing him.

Alexee Trevizo faces a first-degree murder charge with the alternative of child abuse resulting in death. She also faces a charge of tampering with evidence.

Investigators found Trevizo went to Artesia General Hospital in late January, reporting back pains.

She reportedly denied being pregnant before doctors did lab work and found she was pregnant. For an extended period of time, Trevizo allegedly locked herself in the restroom.

After Trevizo came back, a housekeeper found a large blood spill in the restroom. Then, the housekeeper called two nurses over after finding the trash bag in there was heavier than usual.

Nurses came in and found the baby dead, reportedly entrapped in the trash bag.

Trevizo reportedly told doctors her baby wasn’t breathing when he came out of the womb. She allegedly claimed she didn’t know what to do with the baby because he wasn’t crying.

So, investigators say, she said she put the baby in the bag.

Investigators determined the baby was born alive, then died shortly after birth. They suspected the baby died because he was trapped inside the bag and couldn’t breathe.

An OMI autopsy ruled March 28 the baby’s death a homicide. Police charged and arrested Trevizo with first-degree murder Wednesday.

Trevizo made her first court appearance Thursday. The district attorney will likely file for pretrial detention. A hearing on will happen Friday.