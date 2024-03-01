Ascend ABQ: Application process now open for potential Sunport vendors

If you’ve traveled through the Albuquerque International Airport you may have noticed some changes. From TSA to the food court, there’s a lot to look forward to.

Starting March 1, 2024, small business owners will have a chance to apply for a new program that would allow them to sell their own items.

“They basically have a very very low threshold to get into the program. They have a security deposit; they have insurance, and they are off and running,” said Gary Gilliard, the deputy director of Aviation at the Sunport.

Ascend ABQ is a new program at the Sunport for small business owners to get in on the concessions program. Gilliard said it’s the perfect fit for small businesses just getting off the ground or trying to break into the airport business.

“It gives them a chance to basically sign up for one maybe two-year contract that really includes first, educating them. They attend training weeks prior to opening. Even doing the operation there is also a curriculum of support and development,” he said.

Aside from the education and connections they make, Gilliard said there are other perks to doing business at the Sunport.

“They also begin to get exposure because we get six to nine thousand passengers a day in the airport. So, what they are getting is advertising, marketing and brand equity. That accelerates not only their business at the airport but if they are running units on the street, it helps cross-promote their business model,” said the deputy director.

They are looking for nine entrepreneurs for the first round and will keep applications open to pick new applicants every year.