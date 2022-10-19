askAPD provides new way to get information from Albuquerque police

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – If you’ve ever been driving home from work and can’t go your usual route because police have it blocked off, or you’re sitting at home and hear sirens and wondered what happened; Albuquerque Police has just created a way to find out.

“It’s a way for us to try and hopefully get as much information as we can out to the public when they do have those questions,” said Rebecca Atkins with Albuquerque Police Department.

Atkins is talking about a new social media campaign to give you updates in real time. All you have to do is open Twitter and use “#askAPD” and tag the APD Public Information Officer on Twitter, at “@APD_PIO,” to ask about what you saw.

For example, APD said morning commuters were asking why there were a lot of police at 2nd Street near San Lorenzo Avenue in northwest Albuquerque, and because those commuters wanted to #askAPD they got an answer.

Atkins said social media is a way to connect with the public more.

“We might get inundated with questions, but we will do our best to respond to all of them. But yeah, I think it’s a great way to be transparent and keep that communication flowing with the public as best as we can,” she said about the new hashtag.

APD does stress this is not a replacement to calling 911, and it said it gets a lot of calls to the non-emergency line or 311 asking about police presence, and it wants to funnel those calls toward this new hashtag.

“It was really something that our communications unit here at APD kind of came up with and kind of brainstormed, how can we better respond to these questions when they come up,” said Atkins.

Again, she wants to make it clear -you should still call 911 for emergencies because the hashtag is not manned 24/7.

“This is just a way if you’re curious, and you want to know what was going on, we can hopefully help get you that information,” Atkins said.

Curious about police activity in your neighborhood or on your way to school or work? Share details like date, time, and location and use #AskAPD We will do our best to track it down. — APD Public Information Officer (@APD_PIO) October 19, 2022