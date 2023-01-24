‘Atlas One’: APD joins public safety app

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque police just launched a new mobile app to provide real-time information.

APD used to have an app where the public could submit tips and find links to file reports. But the new “Atlas One” app uses a different platform which is meant to enhance, and modernize how the police connect with the public.

For example, you can receive alerts for your area, based on your preferences.

Keep in mind, you will need to search for “Atlas One” in the app store, not APD.

