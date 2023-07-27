Authorities arrest APS bus driver linked to 4 cold-case rapes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Special agents with the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office arrested a 61-year-old APS bus driver allegedly linked to four cold-case rapes.

According to the DA’s office, a DNA investigation linked Ralph Anthony Martinez to the cold cases that happened in Albuquerque over 30 years ago.

Agents with the DA’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative Team reportedly collected DNA from Martinez’s school bus steering wheel, gear shift and switches.

Upon further investigation, the agents said that DNA matched the DNA evidence collected years ago.

The first case was near Wyoming and Indian School in October 1988. The DA’s office said a 19-year-old was sleeping in her home when a man broke in, told her he had a knife and raped her.

The second case was near Wyoming and Constitution on August 3, 1991. The man broke in and used the victim’s own gun to threaten her, then raped her. The victim escaped to their neighbor’s home.

At the victim’s home, the suspect left behind his underwear and shirt before he ran away.

The third case happened just four days later near San Mateo between McLeod and Osuna. An 18-year-old was sleeping in her apartment when a man broke in and sexually assaulted her.

The victims in each case went to the hospital where they completed sexual assault kits. That’s how they collected the DNA that eventually linked Martinez to the cases.

Agents also linked Martinez’s DNA to a fourth sexual assault. However, that victim is now dead.

“I am really proud of the hard work our Sexual Assault Cold Case Unit is doing. We hope this brings some amount of justice to these women and their families,” said Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.