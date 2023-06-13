Authorities expect Tara Calico case to go to the DA soon

VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. — Authorities said Tuesday they have enough evidence to soon turn the case of Tara Calico’s 1988 disappearance over to the district attorney.

They said Tuesday they have suspects named. However, we won’t know their names until the records are unsealed.

Ahead of Tuesday’s announcement, the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office said, “Substantial progress has been made in this investigation and it is time for the public to be made aware of this new information and its impact on the community.”

On the morning of September 20, 1988, Calico went for her daily 17-mile bike ride in Belen. Witnesses spotted her riding a neon-pink mountain bike just before noon. Then, around two miles from home, on NM-47, she and her bike disappeared.

Authorities say a light-colored pickup truck with an attached camper shell was close behind her as she rode toward home.

In the nearly 35 years since her disappearance, various leads have emerged, even photos claiming to show her. In 1998, a judge also reportedly ruled Calico dead by homicide.

The case lay dormant until 2013. Then, in 2019, the FBI posted a reward of up to $20,000 for information regarding Calico’s whereabouts, as well as the arrest and conviction of those responsible for her disappearance.