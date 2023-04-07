Authorities investigate double homicide at Farmington salvage yard

FARMINGTON, N.M. — The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead at a local salvage yard.

According to SJCSO, deputies were dispatched to Highway 64 Auto Salvage Tuesday evening after two bodies were found. The victims were identified as Anthony McCants, 26, and Candrick Begay, 31.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said McCants and Begay were assigned to be out in the yard pulling parts.

Later that evening, employees began to look for the two when family members were concerned that they hadn’t heard from them. Employees began to search the large area and found their bodies on the property.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division is actively investigating this case as a double homicide and asks that anyone with any information call their tipline at (505) 333-7878.

Statement regarding the fatal Farmington police shooting:

“We are aware that the decedent in FPD’s OIS worked for Highway 64 Auto Salvage, and we believe that they are completely separate events with no correlation to one another.”