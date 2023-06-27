Authorities investigate human remains found in Ruidoso

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.M. — Authorities in southern New Mexico are investigating human remains reportedly found in Ruidoso last Wednesday.

Lincoln County Sheriff Michael Wood said Monday afternoon construction workers found “mummified human remains” last Wednesday. They found that while working in the 26000 block of U.S. Highway 70.

As of now, the sheriff says they don’t know who the person is or the cause of their death. An autopsy will be done and findings won’t be available until late July or early August, according to OMI.

A task force consisting of deputies from Lincoln and Otero counties, police officers from Ruidoso and Alamogordo and the district attorney’s office are investigating this.

They don’t believe there is an active threat to the public.

If you have any information possibly pertaining to this case, reach out to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 575-648-2341 and ask for Detective Brice Bailey.