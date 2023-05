BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Authorities launched an investigation in the Rio Grande bosque where Albuquerque Fire Rescue reportedly found a man dead in the river.

Bernalillo County says the area is just south of Rio Bravo. Officials from Bernalillo County Open Space, AFR and APD Open Space are among those responding to this.

