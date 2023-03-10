Authorities receive false reports about active shooter in Taos

TAOS, N.M. — The Taos County Sheriff’s Office received two calls Thursday about shootings that appear to be a hoax.

According to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, there was a call about a shooting at Taos Plaza. When authorities arrived on scene, there was no evidence of a shooting.

Later, the same person called back and said there was a shooting at the county complex, but again, nothing was found.

The sheriff’s office is treating it as a hoax.

An anonymous tipster described scary moments for the workers at the courthouse. Workers were told to shelter in place because an active shooter was threatening to shoot as many people as he could.

