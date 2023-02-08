Authorities search for murder suspect who cut off ankle monitor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man – just ordered back into custody by the New Mexico Supreme Court – is on the run after cutting off his ankle monitor.

Joe Anderson was charged with first-degree murder last year. Last month, a district judge ruled Anderson could be released pending trial.

Then, Monday, the state Supreme Court sided with an appeal by the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office and granted the state’s pretrial detention motion, saying Anderson should be in custody.

After requesting that the court issue a warrant for his arrest Tuesday, prosecutors learned that Anderson had cut off his ankle monitor. Multiple law enforcement agencies are currently looking for Anderson.

Anderson had also previously been convicted of a separate crime of voluntary manslaughter in 2016.