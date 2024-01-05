Authorities seek suspect in recent US Bank robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Federal and local authorities need the public’s help in identifying a man accused of recently robbing an Albuquerque bank.

It occurred at the U.S. Bank near Paseo del Norte and Golf Course Road around 11 a.m. Thursday. They say the suspect entered the bank with a black pistol and demanded cash from a teller. Then, the teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money.

Someone said they saw the suspect walking south on Golf Course after the alleged robbery. The FBI and Albuquerque police say a gray Saab is a vehicle of interest too.

The suspect is believed to be in his 20s with a medium build and around 5 feet, 8 inches tall or 5-foot-9. He was reportedly wearing all black – hoodie, pants, shoes, gloves, a mask with nylon covering and a backpack.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this suspect.

If you have any information, contact the FBI at 505-889-1300 or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 505-843-STOP.