Award-winning musical ‘Hadestown’ comes to Popejoy Hall

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Broadway is back in New Mexico and this time it is one hell of a show – “Hadestown” is now showing at Popejoy Hall.

It’s a classic tale with a new twist, so fans of Greek mythology and New Orleans-style jazz will love the combination “Hadestown” brings to the stage.

“I’ve truly never seen anything like it,” said J. Antonio Rodriguez, the lead actor playing Orpheus.

“Hadestown” first opened on a Broadway stage back in 2019, and it quickly became a hit – winning 8 Tonys, including Best Musical.

“I fell in love with the story and the music, and I’ve never seen or heard anything like it,” said Amaya Braganza, the lead actress playing Eurydice.

The set design is also unique, made specifically to include the band on stage in every scene.

“I think it is so freaking cool that the band is on stage with us, so many other shows they are in the pit, and just having the band there, they are castmates and characters in the show, so that extension makes it so much more fun,” Rodriguez said.

If you want to see “Hadestown,” you better act fast – the off-Broadway show is only in the Duke City this weekend.