‘Baby Bee’ balloon stolen ahead of Special Shape Rodeo, recovered

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The “Baby Bee” balloon Joelly was missing from the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta’s Special Shape Rodeo Thursday morning after the trailer was stolen overnight.

The other bees, Joey and Lilly, had to fly without their baby.

“Joey and Lilly are not complete right now without Joelle, the baby bee,” said Bob Romaneschi, chief pilot of the Lilly balloon. “It’s like losing a member of the family, even though it’s a balloon, it’s still part of our family.”

Joelly’s pilot posted about the stolen balloon Thursday morning, saying they woke up to their truck and trailer stolen.

Thankfully, the baby bee was found quickly. Albuquerque Police Department Chief Harold Medina tweeted about the developments, saying, “The bee is now safe.”