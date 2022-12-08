Bakers offer their own spin on New Mexico’s official cookie

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you’re from New Mexico or you currently live here, you’ve probably tried biscochitos – after all, they are the state’s official cookie.

Biscochitos can be enjoyed year-round but the holidays are a good time for people to enjoy them, which means bakers are busy fulfilling that demand.

“We’re making hundreds of dozens of biscochitos a day. We stopped our shipping on November 30th due to an overwhelming amount of shipping orders that we have to send out. However, people can come in and still purchase them anytime they want here at our store,” said Celina Grife, the co-owner of Celina’s Biscochitos.

The basic idea of rolling, shape-cutting and baking the cookies is the same for all places. Where they differ is in techniques, presentation and even recipes.

Celina’s Biscochitos has used a beloved family recipe to make and sell thousands of these famous cookies over the years in Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. These cookies also add some unique flavors to the mix.

“We do a little twist on our biscochitos as well,” Celina said. “We make red chile biscochitos, green chile, pecan, lemon, chocolate chip and cranberry walnut for the holiday season.”

Near UNM, Rude Boy Cookies has also added its own twist to the traditional treat and even gained national recognition.

“In 2017, I was really fortunate to go on Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge and I won. Part of that competition was creating a cookie that represented the tradition and culture that you feel passionate about,” said Kristin Dowling, the co-owner of Rude Boy Cookies. “I created biscochito window cookies that have a beautiful turquoise border and they depict luminarias, chile ristras and beautiful churches.”

Still, we love our traditions in New Mexico, so the traditional-looking biscochitos are keeping them the busiest these days.

“Here in New Mexico, what do we love more than biscochitos? So we are producing them, like, nonstop – thousands by the day,” Kristin said.

All for a cookie that, for some, may be a just cookie – but is so much more than that for others.

“It really brings up this sense of nostalgia and love that you can’t get in other places, right? A bite takes you home,” Kristin said.