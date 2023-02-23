Baldwin, Halls plead not guilty to charges in ‘Rust’ case

SANTA FE, N.M. — Alec Baldwin pleaded not guilty Thursday to the charges he faces for the fatal “Rust” movie set shooting in October 2021.

Baldwin waived his first court appearance, initially set for Friday.

District Judge Mary Marlowe Summer specified Baldwin must not consume alcohol, or possess firearms or dangerous weapons. She also stated Baldwin can only have contact with potential witnesses in the context of completing “Rust” but must not discuss the incident or any of their possible testimonies.

Discussion about the incident is allowed with the witnesses named as civil co-defendants only. However, that discussion must happen in front of attorneys for civil litigation purposes.

“Rust” assistant director David Halls also waived his first appearance, originally set for Friday. Halls also pleaded not guilty.

“Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is still set to make her first court appearance Friday morning.