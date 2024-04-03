Balloon Fiesta announces free admission day for New Mexicans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officials say this year’s Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta will feature a day when New Mexicans can get in for free.

With either a photo ID or a utility bill with a New Mexico address, people can get into the park for free on “New Mexico Day,” Monday, October 7.

The Balloon Fiesta board of directors unanimously voted in favor of this.

“Balloon Fiesta is so appreciative of the support this event receives throughout our state. Allowing residents into Balloon Fiesta free on October 7 is our way of saying thank you!,” Board President Judy Nakamura said.

Here is how it works:

When you arrive at Balloon Fiesta, go to a ticket booth, show your ID or bill and receive your ticket. Any active-duty military personnel should bring a military ID card and show it to a ticket booth.

Children ages 12 and under already receive free admission.

One caveat of the free tickets: No rainchecks or refunds apply and you will still have to pay for parking.

Tickets go on sale online this Friday at 9 a.m. for this year’s Balloon Fiesta.