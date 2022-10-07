Balloon Fiesta: Glowdeo canceled Thursday due to weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Thursday night’s Special Shape Glowdeo has been canceled due to wind and pockets of rain near Balloon Fiesta Park.

Organizers said the drone show and fireworks show are still scheduled.

Another disappointing night of #BalloonFiesta 😢 Special shapes glow is cancelled because of rain. Lots of people heading out of the park! @KOB4 pic.twitter.com/Z9n0YKdrTR — Giuli Frendak (@gfrendakKOB) October 7, 2022