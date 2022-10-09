Balloon Fiesta officials cancel Saturday’s Balloon Glow

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Balloon Fiesta officials canceled Saturday’s Balloon Glow.

The fireworks and drone show are still scheduled to take place.

Officials say they will continue to monitor the weather at Balloon Fiesta Park.

People were also asked to seek shelter Saturday after severe weather was anticipated.

