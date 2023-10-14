Balloon Fiesta: Pilots get green flag for Saturday’s Mass Ascension

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta officials say Saturday’s Mass Ascension is a go.

Pilots received the green flag around 6:45 a.m. Saturday.

If you can’t make it to Balloon Fiesta Park, you can watch our livestream here.

Green flag is up. Morning Ascension is a go! — Balloon Fiesta (@balloonfiesta) October 14, 2023

SATURDAY SCHEDULE

5:45 a.m. Drone Light Show

6 a.m. Dawn Patrol Show

6:30 a.m. Krispy Kreme Morning Glow

7 a.m. Mass Ascension

8 a.m. AIBF Chainsaw Carving Exhibition

9:13 a.m. Annular Solar Eclipse Begins

10 a.m. AIBF Chainsaw Carving Auction

11 a.m. Balloon Fiesta Pin Trading

1 p.m. Music Fiesta

3 p.m. AIBF Chainsaw Carving Exhibition

5 p.m. Team Fastrax Skydiving

6 p.m. Night Magic Glow

6 p.m. Fiesta de Los Globitos (Remote control balloon glow)

7:30 p.m. Team Fastrax Skydiving

7:45 p.m. Drone Light Show

8 p.m. AfterGlow Fireworks Show