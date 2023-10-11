Balloon Fiesta prepares for static display Thursday morning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A cold front is approaching the Albuquerque area and Balloon Fiesta Park is forecasted to have winds that may be unfavorable to flying on Thursday, October 12.

Balloon Fiesta officials are preparing for the special shapes and other hot air balloons to put on a static display for guests to enjoy Thursday morning. If weather conditions are within appropriate limits, maybe they will still fly.

Flying conditions are determined during pilot briefing ahead of each session, scheduled to take place at 6 a.m. Thursday morning. Following the pilot briefing, session updates will be available.

Other activities around Balloon Fiesta Park are on schedule but may be updated based on weather conditions.

Here are the events scheduled for Thursday, October 12, 2023: