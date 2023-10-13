Red flag issued for Special Shape Glowdeo Thursday night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Winds at Balloon Fiesta Park have forced organizers to cancel the Special Shape Glowdeo planned for Thursday evening.

A yellow flag was raised on the field after the pilot’s briefing around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. By 6:30 p.m. a red flag was issued.

Balloon Fiesta officials say the session will be a raincheck session – entry tickets can be used for another session this year.

Team Fastrax is still expected to jump at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, followed by a drone show at 7:30 p.m. and the fireworks show at 7:45 p.m.