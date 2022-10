BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — With Balloon Fiesta beginning Saturday, a rideshare credit is now available for you to use and get a safe ride home with.

The ‘Take a Ride on Us’ program is offering 1,000 rides between Sept. 30 at noon and Oct. 10 at 3 a.m.

Using the code “BALLOON22”, you can redeem $10 off an Uber ride in Bernalillo County. It is good for two rides per person but doesn’t cover Uber Eats or a tip for a ride.