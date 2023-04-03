Balloon Fiesta tickets go on sale this Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officials say tickets for the 2023 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta will go on sale this Friday morning.

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday. At that time, you’ll be able to purchase tickets for general admission and park and ride.

General admission tickets are $15 per session for attendees ages 12 and older. Those 12 and under are free.

Park and ride tickets are also available and include a session ticket plus pickup from Coronado Center, Hoffmantown Church, Cottonwood Mall or Intel.

Hospitality tickets, including for the Gondola Club and Chasers’ Club, plus camping options, including glamping, will also be available Friday morning.

