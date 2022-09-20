Balloon Fiesta to celebrate 50th wedding anniversaries

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Are you celebrating your 50th wedding anniversary this year? The City of Albuquerque is looking for you.

Officials want 50 couples to celebrate at this year’s 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. Each couple will get two tickets to the Night Magic Glow on Oct. 8.

They will also be honored on the launch field.

So, if you got married in 1972, you can send proof of your marriage license or other official documentation to 50anniversary@cabq.gov. Those documents can also be taken to the city’s Parks & Recreation office at 1801 4th Street NW.