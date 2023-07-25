Balloon Fiesta to host solar eclipse balloon glow

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With Albuquerque in the path of an annular solar eclipse during Balloon Fiesta, a special balloon glow will take place to celebrate it.

An annular solar eclipse will occur on Fiesta’s final Saturday – October 14 – at 10:34-10:39 a.m. During that, officials say balloons will glow in the darkness on the launch field at Balloon Fiesta Park.

“Experiencing the International Balloon Fiesta and Annular Solar Eclipse in Albuquerque together will be the event of a lifetime,” Executive Director Sam Parks said. “We are working closely with experts from NASA to make sure our guests can get the most out of our New Mexico skies in October”.

NASA will be giving away 80,000 eclipse-viewing glasses. They will also have a tent with exhibits, information on the eclipse, expert presentations and more.

The partial eclipse will first be visible at 9:13 a.m., and end at 12:09 p.m.

An annular solar eclipse is when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth as it is at or near its farthest point from Earth. New Mexico is one of eight U.S. states in its path.