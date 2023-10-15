Balloon Fiesta: Yellow flag for Farewell Mass Ascension

By KOB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — At Balloon Fiesta Park, a yellow flag has been raised.

Pilots received the yellow flag around 6:20 a.m. on the last day of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, following a briefing. They are tracking brisk winds from the north.

