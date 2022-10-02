Balloon Fiesta’s 50th year will draw in more visitors than usual

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is celebrating a milestone this year – its 50th anniversary.

“So we are really looking forward to a larger than usual crowd,” said Tom Garrity, Balloon Fiesta spokesman. “When we put general admission tickets on sale earlier this year, we had more demand for general admission tickets during the first couple of weeks than we typically have over the first couple of months.”

It’s not just the park that will be busy, but also Albuquerque’s attractions. The streets of Old Town were filled and for many of visitors it’s not only their first time at Balloon Fiesta, but their first time in New Mexico.

